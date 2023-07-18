Serie A giants in pole position for Real Betis and Barcelona target

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is not wanted by his own club, but he is not short of admirers elsewhere.

The Argentine midfielder looks as if he will leave Spurs on loan for the third season in a row, following two spells with Villarreal most recently. Real Betis are thought to be keen on having Lo Celso back on loan, while Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly would like Lo Celso‘s ability to unlock defences in his own side.

Yet MD claim that Lo Celso has another suitor in Napoli. The Scudetto winners are now in contact with Tottenham over a deal and are set to present a loan to buy offer of €15m.

That represents a formal step that neither Betis nor Barcelona have or are likely to make in the coming days. Currently, Napoli have to be heavy favourites for his signature if the structure of the deal is to Daniel Levy’s liking.