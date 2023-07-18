Real Madrid starlet attracting interest from several clubs across Europe

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at the end of last season, Real Madrid’s striker options have been left rather scarce. Joselu Mato, signed from Espanyol earlier this summer, is currently the only senior option available to Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also has Alvaro Rodriguez available as a first team option for the upcoming season. The 19-year-old burst onto the scene during the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign, providing an assist on his debut against Mallorca, as well as scoring in the Madrid derby.

Rodriguez has been promoted to the first team on a full-time basis for 2023-24, although according to MD, several clubs across Europe are interested in signing the Uruguayan this summer. Udinese, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica are all keen, while closer to home, Getafe are also looking to sign him.

However, at this stage, Real Madrid have no intention of letting Rodriguez leave this summer. He is expected to be part of Los Blancos’ pre-season tour of the United States, where he will hope to continue impressing Ancelotti and his coaching staff.