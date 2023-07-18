Real Madrid midfielder adamant on transfer position despite Liverpool interest

Liverpool look as if they may lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho from their midfield this summer, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a substantial rebuild of his midfield along with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They appear to be keen on one of their targets from last summer.

Real Madrid’s main rivals for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni when he left AS Monaco were Liverpool, and there are rumours that they are interested in him again. Tchouameni enjoyed a strong start to his Real Madrid career, but after the World Cup struggled with injury and performances.

Nevertheless, Diario AS say that regardless of what interest or offers arrive for Tchouameni, both he and the club have no intention of considering a move.

In spite of losing his place to a combination of Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos last season, giving up on Tchouameni after such a large investment so quickly would be concerning lack of faith. Tchouameni will no doubt face plenty of competition, but alongside Jude Bellingham and Camavinga is probably best-placed to become a starter long-term.