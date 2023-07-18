Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe could sign new contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer – report

Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation over the last few weeks, following the 24-year-old’s admission that he does not intend to sign a new contract at the French champions.

It means that Mbappe can leave PSG as a free agent next summer. Real Madrid are very excited by this prospect, with Florentino Perez dreaming of finally signing the French international, and at no cost.

However, PSG are determined to not let Mbappe leave for free, and previous reports have stated that they will sell the player this summer if he does not renew his contract. However, French football journalist Daniel Riolo (via MD) has stated that this will not be the case, and Mbappe will remain at the club until next summer.

The report also states that Mbappe could extend his contract with PSG until 2025, which would allow the club to receive a transfer fee next summer, rather than losing him for nothing.

Real Madrid would no doubt be very annoyed with Mbappe if he does extend his stay at PSG, even if it is just to ensure that they pay a transfer fee for him. They will no doubt have last year’s debacle in the back of their minds as his situation drags on.