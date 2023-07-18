Real Betis set to face another assault on star midfielder

Real Betis are likely to try and bring in some money for one of their stars, but it might not be the one that they want.

William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez have been linked with an exit from Betis for some time, but the one attracting attention is Sergio Canales. The 32-year-old midfielder would likely have taken over the captaincy from Joaquin Sanchez this season, but he may be sold instead.

Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey are reportedly willing to more than double his salary, and give him a three-year deal which would see him earn more than €15m. However BeSoccer say that the offer that they would need to make to Betis is a long way from the €20m that they want in order to let go of Canales. As such, he is due to travel to England with Betis and the squad in order to start their preseason camp.

Canales is probably Betis’ best and most key player, but they are unlikely to be able to sell him for similar money again, and the attraction of solving plenty of their salary limiti issues in one go will be tempting for the Verdiblancos. Losing him would be a major blow on and off the pitch though, and Betis probably woudln’t be able to find similar quality on the market.