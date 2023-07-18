Real Betis confirm Hector Bellerin return with Wes Anderson-style announcement

Real Betis have confirmed the return of former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin, after just a year away from the Benito Villamarin.

Bellerin spent a season on loan at Betis two years ago from Arsenal, and was keen to return again last season. Yet the club’s salary limit struggles impeded them from doing so, in spite of Bellerin’s willingness to take a pay cut.

Instead, Bellerin moved to Barcelona on a one-year deal, but after struggling for game time (7 games) decided to move on in January too. Bellerin instead moved to Sporting CP, making 13 appearances and scoring once.

Now he is back in Seville with Betis, although they have not yet revealed the terms of the deal. They made the announcement on social media following the trend of making scenes as if they came out of a Wes Anderson-directed film, complete with pastel colours and wide-angle camera shots.

👨🏻🔙😊 Viva el Betis, oé. pic.twitter.com/bV8TMUSYT2 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 18, 2023

Bellerin’s connection to the club and the fans makes him a popular addition, but on the pitch will add plenty going forward. He should compete with Youssouf Sabaly for the right-back spot, getting to the byline and allowing Aitor Ruibal to play further forward again.

Image via Cristina Gomez