Porto waiting for green light from Barcelona to sign midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is likely to exit the club again this summer in order to search for first-team minutes, but he is still waiting on the green light from the club.

Nico spent last season on loan at Valencia, and although he put in some solid performances, he was hampered by injury in a struggling team. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wanted to take a look at him this preseason in case Nico was able to change his mind about giving him more game time, and is due to travel to the USA with the team as part of their tour.

However agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for destinations, and according to Sport, has found one in Portugal. Porto have agreed a deal to take Nico on loan for next season, where he would have Champions League football. The only thing missing is the green light from Xavi in order to consummate the deal.

Barcelona are short of resources and still possess just six midfielders including youngster Pablo Torre and excluding Nico. It would be no surprise if Xavi was keen to ensure that other deals giving Barcelona depth were sealed before he allowed Nico to leave. Equally, it appears that Xavi does not see Nico as a holding midfielder, and the Blaugrana have more options further forward.