New Real Madrid formation looking increasingly likely as Kylian Mbappe remains on horizon

Real Madrid are yet to bring in a second number nine after the arrival of Joselu Mato. With Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia though, their frontline continues to look surprisingly short of options through the middle, and it means that Carlo Ancelotti may be forced to improvise his methods next season.

Los Blancos have almost exclusively played a version of 4-3-3 while Ancelotti has been in charge, but with Joselu unlikely to be their regular starter in the big games, it has been reported he is working on a new 4-4-2 formation with a midfield diamond.

Of course the big question is whether Los Blancos do eventually bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer, which would change the equation entirely. Should things remain as they are though, Ancelotti is planning on using star signing Jude Bellingham at the sharp end of that diamond, in order to form a version of a front three with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior up front next season.

Relevo say it has been getting plenty of practice in training, and that Bellingham is linking up well with Brahim Diaz, deputising for Rodrygo in this instance. Vinicius would then have total freedom to move further left to his traditional starting point near the touchline.

It sounds like a lethal combination in the approach phase, but Ancelotti will have to rely on Bellingham and Rodrygo stepping up their production in front of goal, and getting on the end of moves. Benzema still scored more than 30 goals for Real Madrid last season, and even if his impact was reduced, his very presence was a threat for defences to consider.