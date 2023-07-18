Monterrey close to reaching agreement with Real Betis over €15m deal for Sergio Canales

Sergio Canales has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Betis over the last few weeks, with Mexican side Monterrey very interested in signing the Spanish international midfielder.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Betis and Monterrey, and according to MD, they are close to being finalised. Talks advanced decisively on Tuesday, to the point that an agreement between the parties has been all-but reached.

Monterrey have offered Betis €10m for Canales, as well as €5m in add-ons. Once the deal is fully agreed upon, the 32-year-old will leave Los Verdiblancos’ training camp in England in order to travel to Mexico for talks and medical tests. Canales will net €5m per year for three seasons if the deal does go through, which is believed to be an irresistible offer.

Real Betis will now have to begin the task of replacing Canales. Giovani Lo Celso, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona, is their preferred target, although Napoli are also in the race to sign the Argentine.