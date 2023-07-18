Madrid press use Jude Bellingham to take shot at Gareth Bale

Despite helping secure four Champions League titles, Gareth Bale remains a target for the press in Spain’s capital. Meanwhile the story could not be more different with Jude Bellingham, who is already charming the local press.

Bellingham, 19, has already won serious plaudits for his mature manner of handling himself, something that extends to his entire approach. Diario AS say that everyone at the club is impressed with his early efforts to integrate into life in Madrid.

Alongside Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz he is getting to grips with the language, including the bad words. On the whole though, Bellingham’s efforts have been greatly appreciated.

In stark contrast to those of Bale. The same outlet use Bellingham’s good progress to contrast him with Bale, who has a famously rocky relationship with the press in the capital. They highlight Bale’s lack of language skills as something which worked against him, calling him the other side of coin.

Bale recently admitted that he wished that he could disappear while playing for Real Madrid. Clearly, Bellingham is much more of an extroverted personality, and while his attitude to adapting quickly should be praised, it was not necessary to use Bale to do so. Equally they could have used Eden Hazard as an example of a player that never bought in as much to his surroundings.