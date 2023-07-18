Luis Suarez on the verge of joining Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez look as if they are set to be reunited in Major League Soccer, with Inter Miami looking to get the band back together.

Messi and Busquets are already there of course, and took part in their first training session on Tuesday with the Inter squad.

Meanwhile free agent Jordi Alba is also thought to be on the verge of signing on in South Florida.

However reports on Luis Suarez had been relatively quiet. Supposedly the Uruguayan was contemplating retirement at Gremio in Brazil due to persistent knee issues, but it now looks as if he will head north to join his two friends and former teammates. Gaston Edul of TyC Sports broke the news, but it has since been confirmed by Relevo that Suarez is on the verge of signing for Inter Miami.

Suarez still has 18 months left on his deal with Gremio, where he has scored 13 goals so far, and it is not clear whether Inter Miami will be paying a fee for him.

It had been thought that David Beckham’s franchise were keen to bring together some of the great side that won the 2015 treble with Barcelona, but few envisaged it all happening in the space of a few weeks and at the same time. It will be interesting to see how Miami have worked out deals for Alba and Suarez, given the wage restrictions on MLS clubs.