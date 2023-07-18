Girona announce signing of Barcelona wonderkid on season-long loan deal

Girona have announced that they have taken highly-rated youngster Pablo Torre on loan from Catalan rivals Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.
Torre becomes Girona’s sixth signing of the summer, after Paulo Gazzaniga, Daley Blind, Savio Moreira, Yangel Herrera and Yan Couto. The 20-year-old is expected to play a crucial role for Michel Sanchez during the upcoming campaign.
BENVINGUT @Pablo_Torre10 👋❤️🤍
— Girona FC (@GironaFC) July 18, 2023
With Xavi Hernandez deciding against using Torre in his squad for next season, the decision was taken for him to leave Barcelona for a year. Girona have been the beneficiaries of this, and all parties will hope that he thrives at Los Rojiblancos.
Oriol Romeu is expected to head the other way, albeit on a permanent basis. The 31-year-old, who was spotted in Barcelona’s offices on Tuesday evening, is expected to be officially announced as a Blaugrana player on Wednesday.
Girona have recruited very impressively so far this summer, and they will fancy their chance of having an even better campaign than 2022-23.