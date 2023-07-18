Girona announce signing of Barcelona wonderkid on season-long loan deal

Girona have announced that they have taken highly-rated youngster Pablo Torre on loan from Catalan rivals Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.

Torre becomes Girona’s sixth signing of the summer, after Paulo Gazzaniga, Daley Blind, Savio Moreira, Yangel Herrera and Yan Couto. The 20-year-old is expected to play a crucial role for Michel Sanchez during the upcoming campaign.

With Xavi Hernandez deciding against using Torre in his squad for next season, the decision was taken for him to leave Barcelona for a year. Girona have been the beneficiaries of this, and all parties will hope that he thrives at Los Rojiblancos.

Oriol Romeu is expected to head the other way, albeit on a permanent basis. The 31-year-old, who was spotted in Barcelona’s offices on Tuesday evening, is expected to be officially announced as a Blaugrana player on Wednesday.

Girona have recruited very impressively so far this summer, and they will fancy their chance of having an even better campaign than 2022-23.