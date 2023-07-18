Getafe closing in on signing of Sevilla defender as mass exodus continues in Andalusia

As a result of their poor financial situation, Sevilla will be forced into selling a number of first team players this summer, so that Jose Luis Mendilibar is able to bring in all of the signings that he wants.

It has been slow going in terms of departures so far, but they are beginning to pick up. After it was reported that Karim Rekik is close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, Muchodeporte (via Relevo) have now stated that Jose Angel Carmona is in advanced talks to sign for Getafe.

Carmona had been close to signing for Sporting CP earlier this summer, but with that move having broken down, Getafe have taken the chance to swoop in. The 21-year-old will join on an initial loan deal, although there will be an option to buy for the Madrid-based side.

Sevilla will hope that they can continue selling players over the next few weeks, and Mendilibar will certainly look to build on the outstanding first couple of months of his tenure in Andalusia.