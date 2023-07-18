Geronimo Rulli linked with Villarreal return just six months after leaving for Ajax

Following Geronimo Rulli’s departure to Ajax during the winter transfer window, Villarreal were forced into utilising veteran stopper Pepe Reina as their first-choice goalkeeper for the second half of last season.

Although Reina did very little wrong, Els Grouguets are looking to sign a new number one this summer, although they have been unsuccessful in their search so far, having missed out on Dominik Livakovic.

It could be that Villarreal replace Rulli with…Rulli. According to MD, the Argentine is open to leaving Ajax this summer, despite having only joined six months ago.

Villarreal are looking into the possibility of re-signing Rulli, and the player is believed to have held talks with club officials a few days ago, which would indicate that there is serious interest from both sides.

Rulli’s return would be a major boost for Villarreal, who will be aiming for European qualification again next season, despite having sold Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres in big-money moves so far this summer. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine does head back to Castellon.