Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to European football, makes MLS claim

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out a return to European football, less than a year after leaving the Red Devils.

Ronaldo left United after falling out with the club and manager Erik ten Hag in October, departing before the World Cup. After being benched by Portugal manager Fernando Santos, he then signed a deal with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Some suggested that the 38-year-old forward’s stay in Saudi Arabia may only be temporary, but it appears that he will not be heading back to European football. Fabrizio Romano covered his words.

🚨⛔️ Cristiano Ronaldo: "I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed". "I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality… only valid one is Premier League, they're way ahead of all the other leagues". pic.twitter.com/czxco9PzlM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

He went on to claim that the Premier League was the only ‘valid league’ in European football, despite the fact his team had just been thumped 5-0 by Celta Vigo.

Long-time rival Lionel Messi has also left European football for what looks as if it may be the final time to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Ronaldo believes he is playing at a better level than Messi though.

🚨Cristiano Ronaldo: "Saudi league is better than MLS". "I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league… and now all the players are coming here". 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvgESZnjeK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

No doubt Spanish sides, and now Serie A fans will point to recent European records as a manner of disputing Ronaldo’s claims about the European game. Ronaldo’s confirmation that he won’t return to European football draws a line under one of the greatest careers of all-time, and at one time an unstoppable force.