Celta Vigo make third addition of the summer with Ligue 1-winning forward

Celta Vigo have acquired Ivory Coast international Jonathan Bamba on a three-year contract, as they continue to strengthen their forward line following the addition of Carles Perez.

Bamba, 27, arrives on a free transfer from Lille, where he has spent the last five seasons. During that time he scored 29 goals, assisted 35, and played 200 matches with them, helping them to the Ligue 1 title two seasons back. Last season he had 6 goals and 7 assists to his name.

Capable of operating across the forward line, Bamba generally operates off the left side, where he can come inside and use his pace.

He adds to Celta’s wide options, which were looking a little scarce with only youngsters, Franco Cervi and Perez used to playing wide. While Bamba is less likely to provide pure width, he will stretch opposition defences and help service the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen and Goncalo Paciencia. Celta are set for plenty of movement this window depending on the sales they make, with the key movement being Gabri Veiga’s departure or lack of.