Celta Vigo agree deal for 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder

Celta Vigo have continued their bid to reshape their squad with the addition of talented Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Dotor.

The 22-year-old always looked set to move on from their Castilla side after they failed to secure promotion to Segunda last season, and has found a home in La Liga.

Dotor has never made his first-team debut with Los Blancos, but was a crucial part of their Castilla side over the past three seasons, registering 29 goal contributions in his 88 appearances from midfield.

According to The Athletic, the deal will cost €3m and Real Madrid will retain a 50% sell-on clause, following a similar structure to deals for Takefusa Kubo and Fran Garcia in recent years. It gives Los Blancos a potential source of income in the future, and the chance to buy the player back at a reduced price.

Dotor drops into a midfield that already contains, Fran Beltran, Luca de la Torre, Williot Swedberg, Renato Tapia and Gabri Veiga, although there are doubts about the continuity of the latter two. It is not yet clear what consequences this will have for talented academy product Hugo Sotelo either, but Dotor will have to battle to prove himself under Rafael Benitez.