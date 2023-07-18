Barcelona youngster close to sealing loan move to LaLiga Hypermotion side

Barcelona are in the process of sorting out departures for a number of their players. Samuel Umtiti is the only player to have left the first team on a permanent basis, although Pablo Torre secured a loan deal with Girona on Tuesday.

Another player that Barcelona are looking to send out on loan for the 2023-24 season is Chadi Riad. The Moroccan youngster impressed for Barca Atletic last campaign, but given that he won’t be involved in the first team, the decision has been taken to ship him out.

According to Sport, Riad is close to joining Sporting Gijon on loan for the 2023-24 season. The deal is expected to be finalised in the next few days.

Before Riad leaves, he will sign a new contract with Barcelona. His current deal expires next summer, and the Blaugrana are determined to secure his long-term future.

A loan move to Sporting with allow Riad to get regular first team minutes in senior football, and depending on how well he does, it could have a big impact on his Barcelona career.