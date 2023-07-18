Barcelona want to sign Harry Kane next summer if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur as free agent – report

There has been significant attention on Harry Kane over the last few weeks. The English international striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur, where he only has one year left on his current contract.

Several clubs, including Real Madrid, have been exploring the possibility of signing Kane this summer. At this stage, Bayern Munich are favourites, although they have yet to reach any agreement with Spurs.

It may be that Kane stays this summer, and then does not sign a new contract, meaning that he will be a free agent in 2024. If that is the case, Barcelona will look to sign him, as reported by The Athletic.

Kane appears open to a move away from England, and Barcelona will feel that they are an attractive prospect. However, given that they are very unlikely to be able to compete financially with other clubs, a move would be very difficult to pull off.

Furthermore, Barcelona already have Robert Lewandowski at the club, and with Vitor Roque joining from Athletico Paranaense too. In terms of targets, Kane isn’t one that makes an awful lot of sense, unless they decide to sell Lewandowski.

