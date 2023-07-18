Barcelona President Joan Laporta confirms desire to sign Manchester City star

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has added a little wood to the fire, after admitting that he would like to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese star has been consistently linked with Barcelona over the course of the past 12 months, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to Silva.

According to Sport, unlike Barcelona they have made formal efforts to make a move happen, offering €70m plus one of Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti or Gianluigi Donnarumma. That offer was rejected by City.

Speaking to fans in his car on Monday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta was asked about signing Silva, to which he responded ‘I would like do so right now’, as per MD.

Despite the links and Laporta’s words, a move for Silva looks almost impossible given Barcelona’s financial woes with the salary limit. A number of sales and cuts would need to happen in order to given them the space in order the to make any deal remotely possible. Even in Laporta’s words, it sounds like a wish rather than an objective.