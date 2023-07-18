Barcelona confident of registering all new and existing players ahead of new season

Barcelona’s financial issues are well-documented, and over the last few years, it has meant that they have been unable to operate at full capacity in the transfer market.

This summer has been no different, although they have still been very active, signing Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, with Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu expected to join in the next few days.

However, given that there has been a distinct lack of sales so far, there has been concerns that Barcelona will be unable to register all of their new signings, as well as the new contracts of existing players such as Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto.

Despite reportedly being €60m away from registering Gundogan and Martinez, Barcelona expect to be able to register all new signings and new contracts before the end of the summer transfer window, as reported by Sport.

Barcelona are currently working with LaLiga in order to clarify the situation, and they will certainly be hoping that their predictions are correct, otherwise they could have further problems on the horizon.