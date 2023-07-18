Barcelona chasing 17-year-old German left-back at Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona are reportedly looking to make another international addition to their Barca Atletic side, with their latest target Almugera Kabar. MD have quoted a report from BILD, and say that he is not far off senior football as it stands.

The 17-year-old German has recently come off the back of winning the under-17 European Championships, beating France in the final. He has 17 caps in the age group, and has scored three times, as he did in his 9 under-16 caps.

Kabar turns out for Borussia Dortmund at club level, and stands out for his quality. Over the past two seasons he has 6 goals and 4 assists in his 30 appearances for theri under-17 side.

Following the addition of Mikayil Faye from Czech football, Barcelona want Kabar to come in at the left-back spot in order to compete with Alex Valle under Rafa Marquez, who is the only left-back available to the Mexican as things stand.

Kabar is under contract until 2025 with Dortmund, and it seem unlikely they would allow him to leave on the cheap. Thus Barcelona would probably have to invest several million in Kabar, something which may not be sanctioned with their current stretched economy.