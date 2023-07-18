Barcelona announce new two-year contract for versatile teenage midfielder

Having missed out on promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion last season, Barca Atletic have been forced into rebuilding their squad ahead of the new campaign, with several players having left or being expected to leave.

As well as signing youngsters, Barcelona will look to promote from within for their subsidiary, and one of those that will make the step up from Juvenil A is Biel Vicens. The 18-year-old, who can play in both full-back position as well as in midfield, will make the jump after signing a new two-year contract.

❗️ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 ✍️ Acuerdo para la renovación de Biel Vicens hasta el 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣#ForçaBarça 💙❤️https://t.co/p4SZrVZdHx — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 18, 2023

Vicens is very well-regarded within the youth setup at Barcelona, and he will have the chance to prove himself in the Primera Federacion next season, where Rafa Marquez’s side will be hoping to secure promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

It’s safe to say that Barcelona are very proud of their La Masia academy setup, and they will hope that Vicens can be one of those to make the step up when the new season begins next month.