Alvaro Morata’s agent in talks with Italian giants as Atletico Madrid exit looms large

Despite having only signed a new contract earlier this summer, Alvaro Morata looks destined to leave Atletico Madrid before the start of the new season.

Morata has attracted significant interest over the last few weeks, and a move to Italy looks very likely, with no less than four clubs keen on signing the Spanish international striker. Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Inter Milan are the sides looking to sign him.

According to Relevo, Morata’s agent is currently in talks with Inter, who are prepared to offer €15m for the 30-year-old, in a deal that includes bonuses. However, Atletico are looking for closer to €20m in order to sell Morata this summer.

If Morata does leave, which looks likely at this stage, Atletico will need to find a replacement, and the funds received are expected to be immediately re-invested.

Alternatively, Joao Felix could be retained by Diego Simeone. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with leaving Atletico Madrid this summer, but as interest dries up, it could be that he is Morata’s replacement.