Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona President Joan Laporta sings Happy Birthday to Ilkay Gundogan’s partner

Barcelona presented Ilkay Gundogan as their star signing of the summer on Monday, but in classic fashion, President Joan Laporta ensured that nobody forgot about his presence – nor that of Sara Gundogan, nee Arfaoui.

At the beginning of his speech welcoming Ilkay to the club in the press room, Laporta also referenced the fact that she had her birthday today. After Gundogan was quizzed on his decision to join Barcelona, the microphone was handed back to Laporta, who was handed a cake and ‘led’ the press room in a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’. Ilkay Gundogan very much carried it.

While a nice touch from Laporta, who never misses an opportunity to feed the cameras, it would have paid to be a fly on the wall of Sara Gundogan’s mind when the cake came out.

The Gundogans are recently arrived in Barcelona, and will no doubt count on the help of German speakers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski to help settle them in the city.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ilkay Gundogan Joan Laporta Manchester City Sara Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News