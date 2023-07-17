WATCH: Barcelona President Joan Laporta sings Happy Birthday to Ilkay Gundogan’s partner

Barcelona presented Ilkay Gundogan as their star signing of the summer on Monday, but in classic fashion, President Joan Laporta ensured that nobody forgot about his presence – nor that of Sara Gundogan, nee Arfaoui.

At the beginning of his speech welcoming Ilkay to the club in the press room, Laporta also referenced the fact that she had her birthday today. After Gundogan was quizzed on his decision to join Barcelona, the microphone was handed back to Laporta, who was handed a cake and ‘led’ the press room in a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’. Ilkay Gundogan very much carried it.

As if it wasn't enough to see her husband presented as a Barcelona player on her birthday, Sara Gundogan had the privilege of Joan Laporta singing her happy birthday too.pic.twitter.com/LRy2rlKzvw — Football España (@footballespana_) July 17, 2023

While a nice touch from Laporta, who never misses an opportunity to feed the cameras, it would have paid to be a fly on the wall of Sara Gundogan’s mind when the cake came out.

The Gundogans are recently arrived in Barcelona, and will no doubt count on the help of German speakers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski to help settle them in the city.