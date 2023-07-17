Sevilla advance plans for new Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium

Sevilla are forging ahead with proposals for a renovated Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with 2026 the proposed date for works to start.

Los Nervionenses are yet to settle on a project for the renovations, but look set to go with IDOM over Legends as the company in charge of the plans. The latter had proposed that they expand the capacity by around 1,200 seats, but that 10% of the 45,000-seater were VIP seats.

However Sevilla are keen to expand the capacity to the maximum available on the current site, which is 55,000. Hence they will continue talks with IDOM, who were in charge of the projects for the Nuevo San Mames stadium for Athletic Club, and the Ceramica for Villarreal.

As per Relevo, Sevilla are studying their proposal and will send IDOM their revisions as soon as possible.

Sevilla will likely be able to move to the vacant La Cartuja stadium should they be required to do so, which would speed up works. No doubt for the fans the main consideration will be whether they will install a roof at the Sanchez Pizjuan.