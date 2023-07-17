Real Madrid release club accounts for 2022-23 season with positive balance, income rises

Real Madrid have released their accounts for the 2022-23 season, amd have recorded an €11.8m profit.

Los Blancos’ profit is actually down by around €1m from the previous season, but their income rose sharply to its highest figure yet, and for the first time surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Last season they managed an income of €722m, but that rose by €121m to €843m.

They also finished with €128m in their treasury, while their net debt fell from €263m to €47m. However this does not include the cost or debt from their stadiums renovations, which rose from €538m to €893m. That final figure represents the total cost of the Santiago Bernabeu work thus far, with work expected to finish in the early stages of this season.

In addition to the money in the treasury, Los Blancos also has access to another €265m in lines of credit. Their ratio of expenses to income is at 54%, which is considered healthy – over 70% is cause for concern.

Real Madrid are laden with large debts from their stadium work, but outside of that are in a largely healthy position financially. They have ridden out the effects of the pandemic better than many of their competitors, in spite of their lack of large backer.