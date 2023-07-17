Real Madrid aiming for €25m boost in finances from sales

Real Madrid have brought in six players already this summer to the tune of nearly €130m, but those who have left the club have done without bringing in any money. Thus Los Blancos will turn to their Castilla side to try and recoup some of the money they have spent.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are aiming for a total of €25m from the players that they are looking to move on. The strategy of late has been selling players who are not immediately ready for the first team, but inserting a 50% sell-on clause for those that they believe could be useful down the line, as was the case for Fran Garcia. If they then want to move for the player, they can then do so at a significantly lower price.

Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor, Rafa Marin, Alvaro Martin, Marvin Park, Antonio Blanco, Bruno Iglesias and Julen Jon Guerrero are all deemed surplus to requirements, and Real Madrid are fielding offers for them.

No doubt most of that €25m target would come from Arribas, who is regarded as the most talented of last season’s Castilla team, and has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund. The likes of Blanco, Park, Marin are all expected to end up in La Liga sooner or later.