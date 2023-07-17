Rayo Vallecano replace Real Madrid signing with top La Liga performer

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed the signing of former Cadiz stalwart Alfonso ‘Pacha’ Espino on a three-year deal.

One of their key tasks in the transfer market this summer was to reinforce the left-back spot following the return of Fran Garcia to Real Madrid, and they have done so with one of the best left-backs in the division. Espino has consistently performed for Cadiz, becoming one of their key offensive outlets down the left side.

The 31-year-old leaves Cadiz on a free after five years, electing for Rayo over remaining at the Yellow Submarine or joining Getafe. Espino joins just the third club of his career, having left Nacional in Montevideo in 2018. After 150 appearances, 3 goals and 13 assists, Espino has left his mark on the South Coast.

Aggressive, bursting with energy, and capable of dangerous crosses, Garcia was a tough player to replace, but Espino has to be regarded as a good alternative found by Sporting Director David Cobeno given their resources.