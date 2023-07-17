Milan negotiating deals for three rising La Liga stars

Milan look as if they are keen to do their shopping in Spain this summer, with three deals in the works according to reports coming out of Italy.

The first is for Valencia and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, who looks as if he will be on his way out of Mestalla this summer. The 20-year-old midfielder’s talent is not in doubt, but he fell out of favour with Manager Ruben Baraja last season in the final months.

⚪️🦇 El Milan quiere cerrar el fichaje de Yunus #Musah en las próximas horas. Los rossoneri ya tienen acuerdo con el jugador (salario de 2M netos por temporada) y preparan una nueva oferta para convencer al #ValenciaCF de 18M + variables @Gazzetta_it — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) July 17, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he had already agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri, and but now needed to find a fee for Musah. Giacomo Iacobellis claims that the deal will be €18m plus variables for the youngster.

AC Milan are now planning to advance in talks with Valencia for Yunus Musah — new round of negotiations soon. 🔴⚫️ USMNT midfielder has agreed personal terms with Milan weeks ago, he wants the move. 🇺🇸 Up to the clubs but Milan want Musah after Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek. pic.twitter.com/NJuAeczp43 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile Milan are also interested in Villarreal duo Samuel Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma. The former would be a straight transfer, with Villarreal having openly acknowledged that the Nigerian winger could leave this summer.

He is in the final year of his contract, and with no sign of a new one, the Yellow Submarine are open to sale. They are unlikely to get close to his €80m release clause, but will be hoping for around €40m, but other reports say Chukwueze could leave for €30m.

🟡🟡 El Milan negocia con el #VillarrealCF por Chukwueze, pero también por Danjuma. El primero llegaría con un traspaso, el segundo con una cesión onerosa. La intención de los rossoneri es intentar fichar a los dos @Gazzetta_it — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) July 17, 2023

The second deal would be for Arnaut Danjuma, which would be a loan deal with a reasonable fee. Danjuma looks destined to leave Villarreal this summer, but Milan will be in competition with the likes of Everton, and no doubt the side from Castellon will look to do a deal with the highest bidder.

Should Milan be able to pull off all three deals, it would be an impressive achievement. While Musah has plenty of potential, Danjuma and Chukwueze have shown in fits and starts that they are capable of competing against the world’s best.