Ilkay Gundogan open to playing Sergio Busquets role at Barcelona

Star signing Ilkay Gundogan was presented as a new Barcelona player on Monday morning in the Catalan capital, with President Joan Laporta and Director of Football Mateu Alemany present.

Gundogan and Laporta both went out of their way to highlight the work of former Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff in getting the signing over the line. The deal was announced weeks ago, but Gundogan has been enjoying holidays following his treble victory with Manchester City and Germany duty.

Laporta also pointed out that Gundogan, who joins on a free from City, rejected other offers of a greater financial value in order to join Barcelona, and that he was the first player that Manager Xavi Hernandez asked for this summer.

First touches. Looks like he can play a bit.pic.twitter.com/1lVWvaJV6F — Football España (@footballespana_) July 17, 2023

Gundogan began by addressing the press in Catalan and thanking Xavi for the opportunity and his role in the deal too. One of the key questions for the Barcelona manager is how he will go about constructing the Barcelona midfield next season without Sergio Busquets, but with Gundogan.

The German veteran is no more clear on that than the rest of the world though, saying Xavi had not informed him of any particular role he would play.

Laporta: "Gündogan preferred our offer over other offers which were better financially." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 17, 2023

“Xavi appreciates that I am a versatile player. He has not told me about a specific position, but I think I can combine with different players and in different positions,” Gundogan explained.

More specifically on coming in for Busquets at the base of midfield, Gundogan did not have any qualms about playing there.

“I am ready, in recent years I think I have shown that I am capable of showing that I can play in different roles and I believe that I will be able to help where I am needed.”

Although Frenkie de Jong offers a little more experience at the top level, Gundogan is likely to be working with two relative novices in Pedri and Gavi.

“They are incredible, Gavi, Pedri, de Jong… I already have experience, my life and my career have not been a bed of roses. I think my experience in recent years can help, both offensively and defensively, in terms of structure, and when to retain possession. They are very talented young players who do some things better than me. If I can contribute 1%, I’ll be happy.”

Xavi was at pains last season to highlight the work of Robert Lewandowski with the younger players in helping them mature, and as a result the general play of the team. Gundogan will no doubt be given a similar leadership role, as Barcelona attempt to address their poor European record over the last few seasons.