Brazilian in Real Madrid camp casts doubt on Carlo Ancelotti-Brazil agreement

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been up in the air for several months now, but in a rare case for a Real Madrid coach, not because he is in immediate danger of being sacked.

The Italian has been part of a concerted pursuit from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) in order to make him the next Brazil coach. Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz has been appointed as interim coach, but President Ednaldo Rodrigues maintains that they have an agreement for Ancelotti to take over in June next year as his Real Madrid contract expires. Defender Eder Militao has also said that Ancelotti will bring plenty to Brazil.

For his part, Ancelotti remains silent on the matter, as do Real Madrid. It has led to plenty questioning how this will affect matters at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. But Real Madrid Club Ambassador Roberto Carlos, who clearly has an interest in the Selecao, has cast doubt on Rodrigues’ assertions.

“He had already said that he has his mind on Real Madrid, I don’t understand why that story of the coach has come out with the Brazilian team. I find it difficult to imagine that he has signed two contracts,” he told CNN via Marca.

“In the case of Ancelotti, who I’ve known for a long time, I don’t think he has signed another contract with one active. We have to wait, if Madrid keep doing well, he has one year left on his contract. I still think that he is the coach of Real Madrid, I am always with him in training and in matches, I travel with the team, I do not believe that he has signed anything with Brazil, mainly while still in Madrid.”

Ancelotti appears to be walking a thin line in order to keep all parties happy. No doubt if Real Madrid do not want him at the end of the season, he will be happy to take the Brazil job. Yet it would be remarkable if the CBF were this confident and this willing to risk him not taking the position without some kind of solid evidence to base their confidence on.