World Cup winner “feels at home” at Atletico Madrid but admits future is “not his decision”

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of attention on the forwards at Atletico Madrid. Joao Felix’s future has been the subject of intense speculation, while Alvaro Morata has also been heavily linked with a move away.

Angel Correa has also been linked with a possible departure, although interest has appeared to dry up in recent weeks. This is not a bad thing for the 28-year-old, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking to Marca, Correa explained that he feels comfortable at Atletico, although he is aware that his future is out of his hands.

“I know that there is still a lot of market, but it is not my decision. I am an Atletico player until 2026. I am preparing for the season with enthusiasm, whatever has to be will be. If I continue here, I will be happy because it feels like my home.”

If he does stay, Correa will hope to establish himself as a regular starter alongside Antoine Griezmann next season in Atletico Madrid’s frontline.

