“Vitor Roque is better than Endrick” – Agent speaks on debate between Barcelona and Real Madrid youngsters

Earlier this week, Barcelona completed the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old, who will not join until 2024, has signed a seven-year contract at the LaLiga champions.

Barcelona had hoped to have Roque available now, but their financial struggles mean that he can’t join until January at the earliest. Despite this, the Brazilian international is not fazed, according to Andre Cury (as per Sport), who is a representative for Roque.

“Vitor is very calm, he will not have any anxiety. He is already doing Catalan classes, he wants to arrive speaking Catalan and Spanish. Everything will work out.

“When his signing was closed he was elated, but he is already focused on Athletico Paranaense. He will know how to wait for the right moment to become the main man at Barca and make history.”

It means that two of Brazil’s most promising youngers (Roque and Endrick Felipe) will be heading to Spain’s big two next year, and understandably, comparisons have been drawn between the pair.

Cury believes that Barcelona have got the better deal, compared to Real Madrid for Endrick.

“If you ask me who has made a better hiring Barca or Madrid, it’s very clear. I have already said it in other interviews and I reiterate it again. In my opinion, Vitor is better than Endrick.

“Always in my life I try to be impartial, but I see Vitor Roque playing wearing the number nine for Brazil, for everything he does in every game with Athletico PR.”

Irrespective of who is perceived to be better, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are sure to be absolutely delighted with their signings of Roque and Endrick respectively, and the pair are sure to be major players in El Clasico for many years to come.