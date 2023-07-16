Theo Zidane set for Real Madrid renewal until 2024

Theo Zidane is set to extend his Real Madrid contract to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Zidane has impressed for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla team in the last 12 months as they lost out to Alcorcon in the promotion play offs in June.

His stock remains high at the club as he looks to follow his brothers, and father Zinedine, by making a move into the first team.

He is expected to remain with the Castilla team in the coming months but Carlo Ancelotti will keep an eye on his progress as he looks to bring through young talent.

As per reports from The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana, Zidane Jr has agreed terms to stay with Los Blancos.

The 21-year-old’s future will be assessed next summer, but he is tipped to have a chance of making a greater impact than his brothers, with Luca at Segunda Division side Eibar and Enzo at third tier team Fuenlabrada.

Images via Getty Images