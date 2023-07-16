Sevilla star becomes the latest player to be linked with move to Saudi Arabia

This summer has seen a wave of players making the move to Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema did it last month, leaving Real Madrid in order to sign for Al-Ittihad.

For the most part, Spanish football has been unaffected by interest from Saudi Arabia, although there is definitely players that clubs are keen on. Franck Kessie has been heavily linked, while the latest player rumoured with a move is Suso.

According to Diario AS, Al-Taawoun are interested in signing the 29-year-old, who was an important part of Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad that won the Europa League last season.

While they may not want to sell Suso, Sevilla need to start moving players on this summer in order to improve their financial situation. As a result, Suso could well be leaving, and he has also attracted interest from Al-Sadd, the Qatari side that Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez played for and managed.

Sevilla will be acutely aware that sales will need to be made over the next few weeks. If Suso does go, they will hope to garner a significant fee for his services.