Sergio Canales set for Real Betis exit, Barcelona star lined up as replacement

Sergio Canales’ five-year stay at Real Betis looks to be coming to an end. The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move to Mexican side Monterrey over the last few weeks, and Sport have now reported that a deal is imminent.

Reports from earlier in the week stated that Monterrey were preparing a €20m offer for Canales, and it appears that this has been accepted by Betis, who will be losing one of their most influential players.

However, they already have his replacement lined up, as Alex Collado is expected to join Betis from Barcelona in the next few days. The 24-year-old has no future in Catalonia, and his contract is likely to be terminated in order to allow him to join his new side.

Barcelona will retain at 30% sell-on as part of the operation, and Collado will hope that he can revitalise his career when he does join Real Betis, which should happen next week.