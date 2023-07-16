Real Madrid youngster’s future in doubt as loan move to LaLiga side breaks down

While Real Madrid have had undoubted success in the Brazilian market over the last few years, having signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, they have not always got it right in that department.

Reinier joined from Flamengo in 2020, and he has failed to live up to the standards set by Vinicius and Rodrygo. He has struggled at Real Madrid, and his loan spells have not been particularly successful either.

Reinier had hoped to go back on loan to Girona next season, as he spent 2022-23 at the Catalan club, although Diario AS have revealed that this will now not happen. This is because Girona only have one more non-EU spot, which they want to use on other targets.

It means that Reinier will remain at Real Madrid at this stage, although another loan spell is likely for the 21-year-old. However, he is running out of time to establish himself to club officials.