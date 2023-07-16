Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior offers support to Benjamin Mendy after not guilty verdict on rape charges

Earlier this week, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court in England.

The Frenchman was initially charged back in August 2021, meaning that he has not played professional football in almost two years. He is currently a free agent, after his Man City expired at the start of this month.

Following the verdict, Mendy received an outpouring of support from fellow professionals. One of those to reach out was Vinicius Junior, and the Real Madrid star also raged against the treatment that the 28-year-old has received over the last two years.

I'm sorry for everything you’ve been through, Benjamin Mendy. You lost two years of your career, but that's the least of this whole situation… What about the psychological damage? Surely your life will never be the same. The culture of destroying reputations has made yet… pic.twitter.com/8ZtWeZ4C10 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) July 16, 2023

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay did similar when it was announced that Mendy had been found not guilty.

Benjamin Mendy All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now… pic.twitter.com/84kxF77RgY — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 14, 2023

The case has had a big impact on a number of footballers, with Vinicius and Memphis being ones to have made their feelings on the matter very well-known.