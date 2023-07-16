Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior offers support to Benjamin Mendy after not guilty verdict on rape charges

Earlier this week, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court in England.

The Frenchman was initially charged back in August 2021, meaning that he has not played professional football in almost two years. He is currently a free agent, after his Man City expired at the start of this month.

Following the verdict, Mendy received an outpouring of support from fellow professionals. One of those to reach out was Vinicius Junior, and the Real Madrid star also raged against the treatment that the 28-year-old has received over the last two years.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay did similar when it was announced that Mendy had been found not guilty.

The case has had a big impact on a number of footballers, with Vinicius and Memphis being ones to have made their feelings on the matter very well-known.

Posted by

Tags Benjamin Mendy Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News