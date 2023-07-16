Real Madrid congratulate Carlos Alcaraz over Wimbledon title

Real Madrid have hailed fan Carlos Alcaraz following his 2023 Wimbledon title.

The current World No.1 secured an incredible final victory over defending champion Novak Djokovic in London in a first Wimbledon title for the Murcia-born tennis star.

Enhorabuena por tu brillante victoria en @Wimbledon, querido @carlosalcaraz. Y muchas felicidades por seguir manteniendo el puesto n.º 1 del tenis mundial. Eres un orgullo para el deporte español y para todos los madridistas. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 16, 2023

Despite only turning 20 in May, Alcaraz has rocketed up the ATP rankings, with this title following on from his glory at the 2022 US Open.

Alcaraz is a lifelong Real Madrid fan and he was asked to sign a Los Blancos shirt by a fan in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Real Madrid issued a social media message to congratulate Alcaraz at the end of a marathon night against veteran Djokovic.

Alongside a post on Alcaraz, Real Madrid also posted images of the new star of Spanish tennis alongside his mentor, and fellow Real Madrid fan, Rafa Nadal.

Alcaraz is now expected to return to Spain for a break before beginning his preparations for US Open defence in August.