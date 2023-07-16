Rafa Benitez to raid former club as Celta Vigo advance on signing of Real Madrid youngster

Rafa Benitez is currently preparing for his first season in LaLiga since his disappointing spell in charge at Real Madrid in 2015-16. Seven years on, he will be hoping for more success as head coach of Celta Vigo.

Los Celestes have already been very active in the transfer market, and that looks set to continue. According to Relevo, Benitez is set to return to his former club in order to sign Carlos Dotor.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Real Madrid Castilla over the last two seasons, racking up 19 goals and four assists during that time. However, following their failed promotion attempt in 2022-23, Dotor is now expected to leave this summer. Celta are favourites to land his signature, and they will hope to wrap up a deal in the next few days.

Celta Vigo will hope that Dotor can help them make sure that last season’s disappointing showing in LaLiga was a one-off, as they look to push up towards the top end of the table.