Paris Saint-Germain turn down chance to sign Joao Felix, Aston Villa still leading the race

Despite having returned for pre-season training at the start of this week, Joao Felix is unlikely to remain at Atletico Madrid by the end of the summer transfer window.

Felix is not believed to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for the new season, and as a result, he will be allowed to leave this summer, whether that be on another loan or permanently.

Interest in Felix has been scarce, with only a handful of clubs interested in signing the Portuguese international. That number has shrunken further, with L’Equipe reporting that Jorge Mendes had offered Felix to PSG, but the French champions have rejected the chance to sign him.

Marca journalist David Medina confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the chance to sign Felix, and he also reported that only Aston Villa are in the race to sign the 23-year-old at this stage.

Como hemos contado en @marca NO hay interés del PSG en Joao. El que SÍ quiere al portugués es el Aston Villa. L’Equipe, el medio más fiable con el PSG y con tantos otros temas, lo confirma https://t.co/BbBfrSIoU3 — David G. Medina (@medinamarca) July 15, 2023

Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid is looking increasingly unclear, and it may be that he ends up staying in the Spanish capital this summer, although he is unlikely to get much playing time under Simeone.