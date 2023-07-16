Osasuna waiting on outcome of UEFA appeal before continuing transfer business

Osasuna had an outstanding 2022-23 season. Not only did they reach the final of the Copa del Rey, narrowing losing to Real Madrid, they finished seventh in LaLiga, which secured a place in next season’s Europa Conference League.

Unfortunately, their dreams of European football soon turned into nightmares as UEFA excluded them from the competition over match-fixing offences that took place between 2012 and 2014.

Osasuna appealed the decision to UEFA, who ultimately rejected it. They have since taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as they desperately cling onto hopes of playing European football next season.

Los Rojillos signed Alejandro Catena and Jose Arnaiz in the space of four days in June, but since then they have failed to strengthen. According to MD, they hope to announce two or three new signings soon, but they will wait until the outcome of their appeal with CAS.

It is understandable, given that Osasuna will have less money available to them if they cannot play in Europe next season. It means that, for the time being, they are in limbo, desperately hoping for a successful outcome to their appeal.