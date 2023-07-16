Nicolas Anelka believes that Carlo Ancelotti will be an excellent mentor for Arda Guler

In his first week of training as a Real Madrid player, Arda Guler has made a big impression. The 18-year-old joined from Fenerbahce earlier this month, and his arrival has generated much excitement.

Countryman Arda Turan believes that Guler will become one of the best players in world football, and former Real Madrid forward Nicolas Anelka also believes that the teenager can be star. Speaking to Tivibu Spor, the Frenchman believes that Carlo Ancelotti will be an excellent mentor for Guler.

“It’s good that he’s working with Ancelotti now, because he knows how to take care of him. If Ancelotti was not at Real Madrid now, it would be difficult for him. A result-oriented manager would be difficult.

“Ancelotti is an old name at the club. There is no pressure on the manager, it will be good for Arda. As I said, he knows when to put him on the field and he talks to Arda about it. Ancelotti is someone who likes to talk to his players.”

Anelka was managed by Ancelotti during his time at Chelsea, and he spoke incredibly highly of the Italian.

“He is a very good coach, but what makes him special is his player relations. He’s like a friend. When you are on the field you can give everything for him.”

Having played for Real Madrid himself and understood the pressure that comes with playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Anelka offered a piece of advice to Guler ahead of his first season at Los Blancos.

“He has to be patient. It’s a big club. There are many players who want to play. He has to be patient, calm and take his time.

“Even if it is difficult at the beginning, the chance to play will come. Ancelotti knows when to put Arda on the field. Young players want to play, but Ancelotti is smart enough. He knows when to play him. The most important thing is to work hard and be patient.”

Real Madrid supporters across the globe will be eagerly anticipating seeing Guler in the club’s famous white jersey for the first time, which will be later this month during their pre-season tour of the US.