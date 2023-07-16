Leeds United midfielder jets into Seville in order to complete Real Betis move

It has been a busy few days for Real Betis on the transfer front. Sergio Canales is set to depart in order to join Mexican side Monterrey, but they are also closing in on the signings of Alex Collado and Rafa Marin from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

They are also set to complete the signing of Marc Roca from Leeds United. According to MD, the 26-year-old will fly into Seville on Sunday in order to finalise the move, which is believed to be a season-long loan, with the deal set to be announced on Monday.

Roca will then return to England with his new teammates on Tuesday, as they continue their pre-season preparations at St George’s Park, the football centre for the English national team.

Roca will become Real Betis’ second summer signing, after Ayoze Perez, and with deals for Collado, Marin and Hector Bellerin close to being completed, it is certainly an exciting time for Los Verdiblancos.