Jude Bellingham receives glowing reports on first week of Real Madrid pre-season training

At the start of this week, Real Madrid began their pre-season training program, with roughly half of the squad in attendance, with the rest still on holiday following their involvements in international football.

Jude Bellingham was one that was involved with Real Madrid this week, and despite not being able to take part in group work due to a niggling knee injury, the English international has received glowing reports from the club’s staff, as reported by Relevo.

“He is a beast. He does everything well. He nails all of the exercises.”

“Above all, he is a very good person.”

This is just some of the remarks that have been coming out of Valdebabas in respect to Bellingham. The 20-year-ols has also already struck up friendships with fellow new signings Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, which shows how well he is settling at Real Madrid.

There has been great excitement for several weeks now over Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid, and it won’t be long before he pulls on the famous white jersey for the very first time in an official match.