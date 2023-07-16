Ivo Grbic wants to extend Atletico Madrid stay beyond 2024

Atletico Madrid back up goal keeper Ivo Grbic wants to remain at the club beyond 2024.

The Croatian international arrived in Madrid from Lokomotiva Zagreb in 2020 but he has failed to usurp Jan Oblak as Atletico’s No.1.

Diego Simeone has kept faith with Oblak in recent seasons with Grbic spending the 2021/22 season on loan at French side Lille before returning to Madrid.

Oblak’s injury issues last season allowed Grbic a chance to show Simeone want he can do and the 27-year-old was a solid stand in option.

However, his status as Oblak’s deputy is unchanged ahead of the new campaign, but he wants to sign an extension and push his case in 2023.

“I have a contract for one more year. That’s not a problem. We’re going to see the best situation for all. I want to stay”, as per reports from Marca.

Atletico are set to depart for South Korea in the coming days, ahead of a mini preseason tour of the country, with games up against a K League XI and treble winning Manchester City before the end of July.