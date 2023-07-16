Inter Milan line up Alvaro Morata as Romelu Lukaku ‘Plan B’ option

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata could be offered a summer return to Italy by Inter Milan.

The Spain international enjoyed a strong return to form last season, with 13 La Liga goals, his highest league tally since 2017.

After two years on loan at Juventus, Morata’s career was at a crossroads, as he returned to Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, despite showing an enduring ability in front of goal, his place in the wider Atletico picture is uncertain, with the club open to selling him.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Los Rojiblancos with an extension unlikely and Atletico are willing to let him go if a €20m transfer offer comes in.

As per reports from Marca, Inter are preparing to lose out to Juventus in the race to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro next month, and Morata is a option to replace the Belgian in Milan.