Inter Miami confirm Sergio Busquets arrival

Inter Miami have confirmed the arrival of Sergio Busquets on a contract until the end of 2025.

Busquets opted against signing an extension at Barcelona after captaining the team to the 2022/23 La Liga title.

Barcelona wanted to retain the veteran midfielder, on a one year contract renewal, but he wanted a deal until 2025, and Inter Miami made their move.

Bienvenido BUSÍ 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ikp762vhTE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

Busquets’ switch to Miami allows him to link back up with Lionel Messi after the iconic Argentina captain was confirmed at the club last week.

Both players are expected to make their club debuts before the end of July as part of an exciting new project in Florida.

Busquets’ contract mirrors Messi’s agreement in running to the end of 2025, due to the alternate structure of the MLS season.

Club owner Jorge Mas claimed a move for Busquets continued to underline their ability to attract star names despite the growing challenge posed by the Saudi Pro League.

Images via Inter Miami CF on Twitter