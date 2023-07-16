Gerard Pique on new Barcelona signing – “He has a lot of character”

Not many people in football know what it’s like to play centre-back for Barcelona more so than Gerard Pique. The 36-year-old made the position his own when he re-joined from Manchester United in 2008, and subsequently held it for 14 years.

Pique has had his say of Barcelona’s latest centre-back signing, Inigo Martinez. The 32-year-old joined from Athletic Club at the start of July, and Pique believes that he could be a good very signing for the Blaugrana, as per MD.

“He comes out very well with the ball, he has a very good foot and a lot of character. He will adapt easily (to Barcelona).

“With him, the centre-back position is going to be an even more competitive line, because there’s Ronald Araujo, there’s Christensen, and Jules (Kounde) can play there as well. The team already showed last season that defensively it can compete at a high level and hopefully it will continue like this.”

It certainly bodes well that Barcelona have four high-class central defenders in their first team squad, and Xavi Hernandez will hope that it can allow his side to compete on all fronts next season, and especially in the Champions League.